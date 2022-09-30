Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida MEG KINNARD and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON, Associated Press Sep. 30, 2022 Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 1:26 a.m.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes.
With all of South Carolina’s coast under a hurricane warning, a steady stream of vehicles left Charleston on Thursday, many likely heeding officials’ warnings to seek higher ground. Storefronts were sandbagged to ward off high water levels in an area prone to inundation.
