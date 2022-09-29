Hundreds of kids from east Ukraine stranded in Russian camps

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian occupation radio and newspaper ads promoted the camps as a summer break from the war for Ukrainian children under their control, free of charge. Hundreds of families agreed in the occupied east and the south, Ukrainian officials and parents say.
One bus convoy left Izium at the end of August, with the promise that the children would return home in time for the school year. Instead, Ukrainian forces swept though in early September, driving the Russians into a disorganized retreat and liberating territory that had been in enemy hands for months.