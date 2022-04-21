Hundreds in Jakarta protest talk of 2024 election delay

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Hundreds of protesters, mostly students, took to the streets Thursday in Indonesia’s capital, voicing concern over rumors that the government is considering postponing the 2024 presidential election to allow President Joko Widodo to remain in office beyond the two-term legal limit, calling it a threat to the country’s democracy.
The demonstrators also railed against soaring food and oil prices, a controversial job law and the targeting of activists who oppose government policies.