Hundreds evacuated as fire burns near California's Big Sur
1 of18 The Colorado Fire burns a fence off Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Nic Coury/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 The Colorado Fire burns under Rocky Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Nic Coury/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
4 of18 The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Nic Coury/AP Show More Show Less
5 of18 The Colorado Fire burns behind a house off Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Nic Coury/AP Show More Show Less 6 of18
7 of18 The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Nic Coury/AP Show More Show Less
8 of18 The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. Nic Coury/AP Show More Show Less 9 of18
10 of18 The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Nic Coury/AP Show More Show Less
11 of18 The Colorado Fire burns along below Rocky Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Nic Coury/AP Show More Show Less 12 of18
13 of18 A California Highway Patrol officer drives south on Highway 1 as the Colorado Fire burns near Big Sur, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Nic Coury/AP Show More Show Less
14 of18 Northern Sonoma County Fire District firefighters make access on the the Geyser fire, located at the very top of Geyser Peak above Alexander Valley, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 in Sonoma County, Calif. The region has experienced above average rainfall this winter and last month Geyser Peak was covered with several inches of snow. A offshore wind pattern is impacting the entire state. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP) Kent Porter/AP Show More Show Less 15 of18
16 of18 Northern Sonoma County Fire captain Carlos Mendez stands lookout as firefighters make access to the Geyser fire, located at the very top of Geyser Peak above Alexander Valley, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 on Geyser Peak in Sonoma County, Calif. The region has experienced above average rainfall this winter and last month Geyser Peak was covered with several inches of snow. A offshore wind pattern is impacting the entire state. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP) Kent Porter/AP Show More Show Less
17 of18 Andrew Wallace, with the Northern Sonoma County Fire District, feeds hose to a fellow firefighter, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 on Geyser Peak in Sonoma County, Calif., USA, dubbed the Geyser fire. The region has experienced above average rainfall this winter and last month Geyser Peak was covered with several inches of snow. A offshore wind pattern is impacting the entire state. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP) Kent Porter/AP Show More Show Less
18 of18
BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — Hundreds of residents remained evacuated Sunday as crews battled a wildfire in rugged mountains along the California coast that forced the closure of the main roadway near Big Sur.
One structure was damaged by the blaze that broke out Friday in a steep canyon and quickly spread toward the sea, fanned by gusts up to 50 mph (80 kph).