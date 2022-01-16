Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead JAKE BLEIBERG, ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press Jan. 16, 2022 Updated: Jan. 16, 2022 2:01 a.m.
1 of20 A law enforcement official stands patrol on a main road leading to Congregation Beth Israel synagogue where a man had held hostages for hours on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Four hostages are safe and their captor is dead after an hourslong standoff that began when the man took over services at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting on a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
One hostage held Saturday at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville was released during the standoff; three others got out about 9 p.m. when an FBI SWAT team entered the building, authorities said. The hostage taker was killed and FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno said a team would investigate “the shooting incident.”
JAKE BLEIBERG, ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO