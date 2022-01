3 1 of 3 Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Petr David Josek/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





PRAGUE (AP) — The number of COVID-19 patients in the Czech Republic has begun to grow amid a record surge of infections driven by the highly contagious omicron coronavirus variant.

According to figures released by Health Ministry, the number of hospitalized jumped to 1,695 on Monday, up from 1,537 the previous day.