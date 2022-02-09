Hong Kongers rush for haircuts, produce ahead of new curbs ALICE FUNG and JANICE LO, Associated Press Feb. 9, 2022 Updated: Feb. 9, 2022 8:52 a.m.
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong residents lined up outside hair salons and snapped up fresh vegetables on Wednesday, a day before tightened coronavirus restrictions go into effect, as new daily cases in the city ballooned to more than 1,100.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced on Tuesday that places of worship and hair salons must close from Thursday until at least Feb. 24, when a “vaccine pass” will be rolled out that permits only vaccinated people to visit venues such as shopping malls and supermarkets.
ALICE FUNG and JANICE LO