Hong Kong's new virus cases top 10,000 in spiraling outbreak Feb. 25, 2022 Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 5:36 a.m.
1 of12 Hui Ngai-seng, 75, receives his first dose of China's Sinovac COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a community vaccination center in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Kin Cheung Show More Show Less
2 of12 An elderly woman receives a dose of China's Sinovac COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a community vaccination center in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Kin Cheung Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 A boy receives a dose of China's Sinovac COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a community vaccination center in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Kin Cheung Show More Show Less
5 of12 People react after receiving doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a community vaccination center in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Kin Cheung Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 A boy receives a dose of China's Sinovac COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a community vaccination center in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 A boy reacts after receiving a dose of China's Sinovac COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a community vaccination center in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Kin Cheung Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 A child wearing a raincoat to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, lines up to receive China's Sinovac COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a community vaccination center in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Kin Cheung Show More Show Less
11 of12 People line up to receive China's Sinovac COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine at a community vaccination center in Hong Kong, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Kin Cheung/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong on Friday reported another sharp jump in new COVID-19 cases to more than 10,000 in the latest 24-hour period as it battles its worst outbreak of the pandemic.
The new daily case count reached 10,010, health officials said, after topping 6,000 last week and 8,000 earlier this week in a spiraling outbreak. The city has been reporting about 50 deaths a day, many among the unvaccinated elderly.