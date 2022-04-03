Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she won't seek second term April 3, 2022 Updated: April 3, 2022 11:48 p.m.
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, who survived massive protests against her government in 2019 and oversaw the implementation of a tough national security law that quashed dissent, said Monday she will not seek a second term.
Her successor will be picked in May.