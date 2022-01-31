Official: Honduras will maintain its relations with Taiwan

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras will continue strengthening ties with Taiwan and establishing a diplomatic relationship with China is not a priority for Honduran President Xiomara Castro, the country’s new foreign affairs minister said Monday.

Eduardo Enrique Reina said maintaining relationships with Honduras' historical partners is important. The message from Reina at a news conference Monday runs counter to some comments by Castro, who has spoken of establishing a relationship with mainland China.