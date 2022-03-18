Hit by high costs, Greek farmers stage tractor protest March 18, 2022 Updated: March 18, 2022 9:17 a.m.
A farmer stands next of tractor during a protest outside of the Agriculture Ministry in Athens, Greece, on Friday, March 18, 2022. Greek farmers are protesting higher production costs, pressing the center-right government to reduce electricity bills and fuel tax and increase subsidies for animal farms. They gathered outside the ministry of agriculture and were planning to march from there to parliament in central Athens.
A farmer sits on a tractor with a Greek flag during a protest outside of the Agriculture Ministry in Athens, Greece, on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Greek farmers smoke cigarettes are seen on a tractor during a protest outside of the Agriculture Ministry in Athens, Greece, on Friday, March 18, 2022.
A farmer takes part in a protest outside of the Agriculture Ministry in Athens, Greece, on Friday, March 18, 2022.
A farmer takes part in a protest outside of the Agriculture Ministry in Athens, Greece, on Friday, March 18, 2022.
A farmer holds up a vegetables during a protest in Athens, on Friday, March 18, 2022.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Holding up vegetables and black flags, hundreds of protesting farmers blocked traffic in central Athens on Friday to demand that the government grant them additional concessions to cope with high energy costs.
The protesters, some in tractors, gathered outside the Agriculture Ministry in Athens and were planning to head to parliament in the center of the capital.