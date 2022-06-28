Higher fuel prices spark social unrest in South America June 28, 2022 Updated: June 28, 2022 6:08 p.m.
1 of15 A trucker partially blocks the southern entrance to Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Dozens of truckers tried to enter the center of the city Tuesday to protest the lack of diesel but were stopped by the police and forced to return. Victor R. Caivano/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Police vehicles and riot police, left, block the the Pueyrredón bridge over the Matanza River to prevent truckers from driving into downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Dozens of truckers tried to enter the center of the city Tuesday to protest the lack of diesel but were stopped by the police and forced to return. Victor R. Caivano/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Riot police, left, prevent truckers from driving into downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Dozens of truckers tried to enter the center of the city Tuesday to protest the lack of diesel but were stopped by the police and forced to return. Victor R. Caivano/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 A trucker sips mate, a local herbal drink, as he partially blocks the southern entrance to Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Dozens of truckers tried to enter the center of the city Tuesday to protest the lack of diesel but were stopped by the police and forced to return. Victor R. Caivano/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Riot police prevent truckers from driving into downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Dozens of truckers tried to enter the center of the city Tuesday to protest the lack of diesel but were stopped by the police and forced to return. Victor R. Caivano/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Police walk by truckers partially blocking the southern entrance to Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Dozens of truckers tried to enter the center of the city Tuesday to protest the lack of diesel but were stopped by the police and forced to return. Victor R. Caivano/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Indigenous leader Leonidas Iza speaks during a dialogue with the government of President Guillermo Lasso at the Basilica del Voto Nacional in downtown Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Dolores Ochoa/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Indigenous leader Leonidas Iza arrives to the Basilica del Voto where dialogue with the government broke down in downtown Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Dolores Ochoa/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Government representatives and the Indigenous organization leading the ongoing protests meet to find possible solutions that could lead to the end of a strike that has paralyzed parts of the country for the last two weeks, at the Basilica del Voto Nacional in Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Dolores Ochoa/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Indigenous leader Leonidas Iza, center, waits with members of his delegation at the Basilica del Voto Nacional where dialogue with the government broke down in downtown Quito, Ecuador, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso announced a cut in gasoline prices Sunday that fell short of the reduction demanded by Indigenous leaders to end a strike that has paralyzed parts of the country for two weeks. Dolores Ochoa/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Police in Argentina blocked a major entry point to the capital’s center on Tuesday to keep a group of truckers from joining a downtown protest, adding traffic snarls in Buenos Aires to a series of disruptions caused by anger over rising prices and shortages of fuel across South America, largely as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Cars were backed up for several kilometers (miles) until truckers agreed to open up a lane to regular traffic as they moved to take a protest over diesel shortages and prices that has been going on for weeks to Argentina's capital.