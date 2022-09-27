Hearings begin on Georgia Power proposal to raise rates 12%

ATLANTA (AP) — State regulators begin hearings Tuesday on Georgia Power Co.'s request to raise rates by 12% over the next three years, setting up clashes over how much profit the utility should earn, how much solar panel owners should be paid and how rates should be structured.
The five elected members of the Public Service Commission are scheduled to decide in December on the company's request to collect a cumulative $2.8 billion more from its 2.3 million customers beginning in January. Changes are likely before any vote.