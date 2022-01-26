‘Healthy Holly’ mayor moves from prison to local supervision

Steve Ruark/AP

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Baltimore mayor serving a three-year sentence for a self-dealing scandal over children's books has left an Alabama federal prison for community confinement in the Baltimore area, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed Wednesday.

Catherine Pugh, 71, transferred out of the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Aliceville, Alabama, on Tuesday, and will be moved to a halfway house or be under house arrest, the bureau said in an emailed statement. The statement noted that the bureau doesn't disclose specific locations or discuss the reasons for transfers.