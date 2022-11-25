Head of Haiti's police academy killed at training facility

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The director of Haiti’s National Police Academy was shot and killed at the doors of a police training facility in a gang-controlled neighborhood in the country’s capital of Port-au-Prince, Haitian police said Friday night.

The killing of Harington Rigaud is just the latest in a number of attacks against law enforcement, including the killings of police officers and attacks on official buildings. It also comes as Haitian and international authorities grapple with how to control rampant gang violence in the Caribbean nation.