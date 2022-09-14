Hasty Russian retreat leaves a devastated Ukrainian village ELENA BECATOROS, Associated Press Sep. 14, 2022 Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 6:05 a.m.
1 of21 Viacheslav Myronenko, 71, stands in front of the entrance of a damaged building where he lives in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Myronenko has been living in the basement of his bombed-out apartment building with three neighbors for more than four months. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 A bus stop damaged from shrapnel is seen on the road at the entrance of the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Russian troops occupied this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv for six months before suddenly abandoning it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian forces advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive that swept southward. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Anatolii Klyzhen carries an empty Russian army food ration packet that was left in his apartment while occupied by the Russian soldiers in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Russian troops occupied this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv for six months before suddenly abandoning it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian forces advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive that swept southward. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 The site where the bodies of two men who had been buried by the side of a road is seen in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 The letter Z, which has become the Russian emblem for the war, is seen on a damaged building that was occupied by Russian soldiers in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Russian troops occupied this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv for six months before suddenly abandoning it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian forces advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive that swept southward. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 A damaged church is seen in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Oleh Lutsai, 70, shows the basement of a residential building where he is living with his neighbors in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The basement of the bombed-out apartment building became their home, and with their apartments destroyed, they continue to live there. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 Anatolii Klyzhen stands next to the remains of a cluster-type munition in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Russian troops occupied this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv for six months before suddenly abandoning it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian forces advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive that swept southward. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 A cat sits next to the remains of equipment used by Russian soldiers in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Russian troops occupied this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv for six months before suddenly abandoning it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian forces advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive that swept southward. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 A hand grenade is seen on the road at the entrance of the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Russian troops occupied this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv for six months before suddenly abandoning it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian forces advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive that swept southward. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 A dog walks past a car that was used by the Russian soldiers as a protection, according to Anatolii Klyzhen, in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Russian troops occupied this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv for six months before suddenly abandoning it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian forces advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive that swept southward. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Oleh Lutsai, 70, stands in the basement of a residential building where he is living with his neighbors in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The basement of the bombed-out apartment building became their home, and with their apartments destroyed, they continue to live there. "I lived here for 70 years and even if I had to die here - but obviously I want to live - I just want to die in Ukrainian Ukraine, not Putin's one. ... So why should I run away from here?," says Lutsai. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 A destroyed car is seen next to heavily damaged houses in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Russian troops occupied this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv for six months before suddenly abandoning it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian forces advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive that swept southward. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Oleh Lutsai, 70, stands with his neighbors at the entrance of their damaged residential building in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Russian troops occupied this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv for six months before suddenly abandoning it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian forces advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive that swept southward. Leo Correa/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
HRAKOVE, Ukraine (AP) — There’s not much left of Hrakove. Its houses and shops lie in ruins, its school is a bombed-out hull. The church is scarred by rockets and shells, but the golden dome above its blasted belfry still gleams in the fading autumn light.
Only about 30 people remain, living in basements and gutted buildings in this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, according to resident Anatolii Klyzhen. About 1,000 lived here when Russian troops rolled over the border in February, occupying the village shortly after.
ELENA BECATOROS