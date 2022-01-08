Harry Reid memorial in Vegas draws nation's top Democrats

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic leaders, including two American presidents, gathered from around the country Saturday to commemorate former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who rose from childhood poverty and deprivation in Nevada to become one of the nation's most powerful elected officials.
The turnout testified to Reid's impact on some of the most consequential legislation of the 21st century. President Joe Biden escorted Reid's widow, Landra Reid, to her seat at the outset of services, before an honor guard bore a flag-draped casket to the well of a hushed auditorium.