DUSON, La. (AP) — Half of the officers at a southwest Louisiana town's police department and the chief are out with COVID-19, prompting state police and area sheriff's office to help pick up the slack.

The Duson Police Department implemented its mutual aid policy, which authorizes the other agencies, including the Lafayette and Acadia parish sheriff's office, to help respond to emergency calls and in-progress crimes, Chief Kip Judice said in a news release.