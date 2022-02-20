HKO-WHL-Sums-Vancouver-Kamloops

Giants 4, Blazers 3 (OT) First Period 1. Kamloops, Stankoven 29 (unassisted) 3:04. Penalties \u2014 Camazzola Van (tripping) 16:31; Lysell Van (tripping) 17:21. Second Period 2. Kamloops, Toporowski 31 (Schmiemann, Stankoven) 3:30. Penalties \u2014 Seminoff Kam (boarding) 10:14. Third Period 3. Vancouver, Lysell 16 (Thorpe, Mount) 3:46. 4. Vancouver, Ostapchuk 12 (Lysell) 8:12. 5. Vancouver, Mount 7 (Shepard) 9:01. 6. Kamloops, Seminoff 21 (Minten, Toporowski) 12:45 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Persson Kam (holding) 5:03; Horning Van (hooking) 11:23. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Shots on goal by Vancouver 3 9 11 3 _ 26 Kamloops 20 14 15 3 _ 52 Goal \u2014 Vancouver: Vikman (W, ). Kamloops: Ernst (26 shots, 22 saves). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Vancouver: 0-2; Kamloops: 1-3. Referees \u2014 Josh Albinati, Mike Langin. Linesmen \u2014 Zach Anderson, Cody Wanner. Attendance \u2014 3,559 at Kamloops.