HKO-WHL-Sums-Tri-City-Spokane

Chiefs 2, Americans 1 First Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Cardona Tc (high sticking) 8:42; Lajoie Tc (interference) 13:42; Streek Spo (tripping) 16:28; De Luca Spo (tripping) 17:40; Sloan Tc (roughing) 17:40; Wiles Spo (delay of game) 18:18. Second Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Lane Spo (roughing) 3:00; Weinstein Spo (high sticking) 5:16; Wiles Spo (cross checking) 5:52; Friedt-Mohr Tc, Hayes Spo (roughing) 18:21. Third Period 1. Tri-City, Lemonnier 3 (Serraglio, Dragicevic) 3:36. 2. Spokane, Gudelj 6 (Swetlikoff, Lane) 5:14. 3. Spokane, Catton 9 (Cheveldayoff, Bertholet) 11:43 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Gudelj Spo (tripping) 2:24; Bell Tc (tripping) 9:07; Ernst Tc (slashing) 10:38; Gizowski Spo (high sticking) 13:08; Hayes Spo (roughing) 19:53; Dragicevic Tc, Greenway Tc, Luypen Tc, Swetlikoff Spo, Weinstein Spo, Wiles Spo (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 19:53. Shots on goal by Tri-City 12 16 5 _ 33 Spokane 7 5 11 _ 23 Goal \u2014 Tri-City: Avakyan (L, ). Spokane: Cowan (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Tri-City: 0-8; Spokane: 1-4. Referees \u2014 Matthew Hicketts, Nick Panter. Linesmen \u2014 Rance Hughes, Max Lucas. Attendance \u2014 7,113 at Spokane.