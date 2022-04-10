HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Seattle

Thunderbirds 6, Chiefs 2 First Period 1. Seattle, Davidson 36 (Oremba) 11:00. Penalties \u2014 Svejkovsky Sea (tripping) 3:53; Rempe Sea (tripping) 11:22; Bauer Sea (elbowing) 11:49. Second Period 2. Seattle, Svejkovsky 33 (Davidson, Korchinski) 5:26. 3. Seattle, Rybinski 21 (Korchinski) 13:12 (pp). 4. Spokane, Hughes 24 (Swetlikoff) 19:55 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Sward Spo (tripping) 8:56; Swetlikoff Spo (slashing) 11:52; Myatovic Sea (tripping) 18:28. Third Period 5. Spokane, Catton 1 (Hughes) 1:38. 6. Seattle, Bauer 5 (Schaefer, Rybinski) 10:56. 7. Seattle, Svejkovsky 34 (Roulette, Davidson) 12:24. 8. Seattle, Schaefer 31 (Davidson, Korchinski) 13:10 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Svejkovsky Sea (roughing) 7:53; Hughes Spo (tripping) 7:53; Lane Spo (double minor, roughing) 12:24; Svejkovsky Sea (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 12:24; Pickford Sea (high sticking) 14:06; Oremba Sea (delay of game) 16:07. Shots on goal by Spokane 11 8 6 _ 25 Seattle 12 21 17 _ 50 Goal \u2014 Spokane: Beaupit (L, ). Seattle: Milic (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Spokane: 1-6; Seattle: 2-3. Referees \u2014 Nick Panter, Jackson Kozari. Linesmen \u2014 Eric McLaughlin, Cameron Wetmore. Attendance \u2014 3,413 at Seattle.