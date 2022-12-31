HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Kelowna

Thunderbirds 4, Rockets 1 First Period 1. Seattle, Gustafson 13 (Myatovic, Pickford) 3:47. 2. Seattle, Ciona 15 (Davidson) 13:32. Penalties \u2014 Davidson Sea, Babcock Kel (major, major-fighting) 3:33; Munro Kel (high sticking) 14:06. Second Period 3. Kelowna, Cristall 23 (Price, Wightman) 12:14 (pp). 4. Seattle, Ciona 16 (Sawchyn, Davidson) 19:46 (pp). Penalties \u2014 DeSouza Kel (interference) 3:50; Ciona Sea, Romeril Kel (major, major-fighting) 12:07; Ciona Sea (roughing) 12:07; Price Kel (delay of game) 18:55. Third Period 5. Seattle, Mittelsteadt 1 (Gustafson) 7:26. Penalties \u2014 Abougouche Kel (delay of game) 2:09; Abougouche Kel (cross checking) 17:25. Shots on goal by Seattle 11 16 12 _ 39 Kelowna 5 11 6 _ 22 Goal \u2014 Seattle: Ratzlaff (W, ). Kelowna: Boyko (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Seattle: 1-5; Kelowna: 1-1. Referees \u2014 Jake Podann, Steve Papp. Linesmen \u2014 Zach Anderson, Dustin Minty. Attendance \u2014 5,008 at Kelowna.