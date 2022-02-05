Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Seattle

Thunderbirds 7, Cougars 2

First Period

1. Seattle, Svejkovsky 14 (Gustafson, Hanzel) 4:01.

2. Seattle, Okonkwo Prada 2 (Popowich, Myatovic) 10:03.

3. Seattle, Svejkovsky 15 (Gustafson, Roulette) 18:11.

Penalties — Heidt Pg (tripping) 6:47.

Second Period

4. Seattle, Schaefer 17 (Rybinski, Davidson) 0:30.

5. Prince George, Ziemmer 19 (Hooker) 19:14.

Penalties — Korchinski Sea (high sticking) 5:19; Hooker Pg (delay of game) 10:19.

Third Period

6. Seattle, Davidson 21 (Gottfried, Myatovic) 6:50.

7. Seattle, Ciona 11 (Roulette, Hanzel) 11:23 (pp).

8. Seattle, Rempe 10 (Korchinski, Lacombe) 12:41.

9. Prince George, Singer 5 (unassisted) 19:08.

Penalties — Ciona Sea (hooking) 2:18; Armstrong Pg (boarding) 8:07; Armstrong Pg (interference) 10:30; MacAdams Pg, Popowich Sea (major, major-fighting) 16:56; Singer Pg (kneeing) 16:56; Brinson Pg (10-minute misconduct) 20:00.

Shots on goal by

Prince George 6 13 3 _ 22
Seattle 15 13 20 _ 48

Goal — Prince George: Young (L, ). Seattle: Milic (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince George: 0-2; Seattle: 1-5.

Referees — Jarrod Boman, Dexter Rasmussen. Linesmen — Kris Delaney, Nick Bilko.

Attendance — 2,416 at Seattle.

More News