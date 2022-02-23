Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Medicine Hat-Regina

Pats 2, Tigers 0

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Linklater Reg (hooking) 3:53; Baker Mh (holding) 7:24.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Dubinsky Reg (high sticking) 1:05; Baker Mh (cross checking) 3:18; Baker Mh (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 10:46; Ferster Mh, Dubinsky Reg (roughing) 19:55.

Third Period

1. Regina, Evans 12 (Dubinsky, Howe) 13:31 (pp).

2. Regina, Bedard 32 (unassisted) 18:39 (en).

Penalties — Rowan Reg (holding) 11:04; Chorney Mh (double minor, roughing) 12:25; Salame Reg (roughing) 12:25; Wiesblatt Mh (boarding) 14:07; Boehm Mh (hooking) 15:19; Wiesblatt Mh (roughing) 19:31.

Shots on goal by

Medicine Hat 2 8 11 _ 21
Regina 13 17 11 _ 41

Goal — Medicine Hat: Bjorklund (L, ). Regina: Pyne (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Medicine Hat: 0-3; Regina: 1-7.

Referees — Adam Forbes, Aydon Brown. Linesmen — Tarrington Wyonzek, Brent Vandermeulen.

Attendance — 3,760 at Regina.

