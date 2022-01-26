HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Victoria

Rockets 4, Royals 3 (SO) First Period 1. Kelowna, Poole 11 (Dach, Feist) 11:45 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Derungs Vic (boarding) 3:47; Almquist Vic (tripping) 11:13. Second Period 2. Victoria, Peach 22 (McMaster, Laroque) 10:19. 3. Victoria, Peach 23 (Laroque, Shipley) 15:12. 4. Victoria, Newman 2 (Scott, Wilson) 17:56 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Laroque Vic (slashing) 6:25; Parker Vic (high sticking) 10:03; Dach Kel (embellishment) 10:03; Liwiski Kel, Shipley Vic (major, major-fighting) 16:32; Liwiski Kel (cross checking) 16:32. Third Period 5. Kelowna, Cousins 2 (unassisted) 2:42. 6. Kelowna, Liwiski 9 (Poole, Dach) 11:34. Penalties \u2014 Scott Vic (cross checking) 8:46; Kydd Kel (tripping) 12:15. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Shootout \u2014 Kelowna wins 1-0 Victoria: , Derungs miss, Peach miss, Almquist miss. Kelowna: , Novak goal, Poole miss, Lee miss. Shots on goal by Kelowna 11 11 12 2 _ 37 Victoria 4 9 6 2 _ 21 Goal \u2014 Kelowna: Boyko (W, ). Victoria: Arnold (36 shots, 33 saves). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Kelowna: 1-4; Victoria: 1-2. Referees \u2014 Corey Koop, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen \u2014 Nathan Van Oosten, Liam Reid. Attendance \u2014 1,704 at Victoria.