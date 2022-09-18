HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Vancouver

Giants 3, Rockets 2 First Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Kovacevic Kel, Palmieri Van (roughing) 5:33; Kovacevic Kel (interference) 5:33; Cadieux Van (tripping) 15:43. Second Period 1. Vancouver, Roberts 1 (May, Boucher) 7:30 (pp). 2. Vancouver, Lipinski 1 (Palmieri, Gronick) 17:14 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Graham Kel (checking to the head) 5:39; Graham Kel, Bochek Van (roughing) 9:26; Cadieux Van (roughing) 9:35; Kovacevic Kel (interference) 9:53; Edwards Van (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 13:39; Szturc Kel (hooking) 16:56; Pentecost Van (cross checking) 19:01. Third Period 3. Kelowna, Szturc 3 (Carmichael) 0:11 (pp). 4. Kelowna, Kovacevic 1 (Szturc) 13:44 (pp). 5. Vancouver, Lipinski 2 (Semeniuk) 18:48. Penalties \u2014 Edwards Van (delay of game) 6:39; Graham Kel, Bochek Van (roughing) 13:17; McEneany Van (boarding) 13:17. Shots on goal by Kelowna 15 11 14 _ 40 Vancouver 6 12 4 _ 22 Goal \u2014 Kelowna: Cristiano (L, ). Vancouver: Mirwald (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Kelowna: 2-6; Vancouver: 2-4. Referees \u2014 Mark Pearce, Corey Koop. Linesmen \u2014 Michael Bean, Spencer Lockert. Attendance \u2014 00 at Vancouver.