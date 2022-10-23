Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Vancouver

Giants 6, Blazers 3

First Period

1. Vancouver, Lipinski 2 (Ostapchuk, Honzek) 2:58 (pp).

2. Kamloops, Bankier 8 (Ferster) 17:48.

Penalties — Sarell Kam (holding) 2:12.

Second Period

3. Vancouver, Semeniuk 5 (Haynes, Leslie) 6:31.

4. Vancouver, Palmieri 1 (Gronick, Honzek) 10:23.

5. Kamloops, Minten 2 (Masters, Stankoven) 15:25 (pp).

6. Vancouver, Ostapchuk 4 (Halaburda) 19:54.

Penalties — Ostapchuk Van (high sticking) 14:39.

Third Period

7. Vancouver, Lipinski 3 (Semeniuk) 1:36.

8. Kamloops, Seminoff 5 (Bankier, Kuefler) 18:00.

9. Vancouver, Honzek 6 (unassisted) 18:32.

Penalties — Ferster Kam, Seminoff Kam, Leslie Van (roughing) 4:47; Brandwood Kam, Edwards Van (major, major-fighting) 7:17; MacPherson-Ridgewell Kam, Langkow Van (major, major-fighting) 15:08; MacPherson-Ridgewell Kam, Langkow Van (misconduct, game misconduct) 15:08.

Shots on goal by

Kamloops 15 16 12 _ 43
Vancouver 9 18 10 _ 37

Goal — Kamloops: Ernst (L, ). Vancouver: Vikman (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 1-1; Vancouver: 1-2.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Jake Podann. Linesmen — Angus Middleton, Nick Bilko.

Attendance — 3,515 at Vancouver.

