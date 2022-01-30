HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Vancouver

Blazers 5, Giants 2 First Period 1. Vancouver, Cadieux 2 (Toth, Shepard) 4:22 (pp). 2. Kamloops, Bankier 14 (Stankoven) 15:10. Penalties \u2014 Schmiemann Kam (high sticking) 2:24; Ostapchuk Van (tripping) 5:17; Palmieri Van (high sticking) 15:55. Second Period 3. Kamloops, Stankoven 23 (Schmiemann, Toporowski) 8:53. 4. Kamloops, Toporowski 24 (Stankoven, Seminoff) 14:35 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Schmiemann Kam (checking to the head) 5:37; Cotton Van (interference) 13:23; Bankier Kam (roughing) 17:58. Third Period 5. Kamloops, Lindgren 4 (Bankier) 3:56. 6. Vancouver, Toth 3 (Shepard, Ostapchuk) 4:24. 7. Kamloops, Kuefler 19 (Belton) 18:45. Penalties \u2014 Thorpe Van (checking from behind) 5:13; Belton Kam, Cotton Van (roughing) 16:34. Shots on goal by Kamloops 7 14 15 _ 36 Vancouver 5 5 9 _ 19 Goal \u2014 Kamloops: Garand (W, ). Vancouver: Vikman (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Kamloops: 1-4; Vancouver: 1-3. Referees \u2014 Bryan Bourdon, Dexter Rasmussen. Linesmen \u2014 Spencer Lockert, Brennan Walker. Attendance \u2014 2,163 at Vancouver.