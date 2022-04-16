Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Tri-City

Americans 4, Silvertips 1

First Period

1. Tri-City, Lajoie 12 (Bouchard, Mutala) 3:28.

2. Tri-City, Moravec 16 (Bell, Dragicevic) 13:59 (pp).

Penalties — Hofer Evt (charging) 13:44.

Second Period

3. Tri-City, Bouchard 12 (Huo, Mutala) 0:22.

Penalties — Bell Tc (boarding) 1:08; Smith Evt (holding) 3:43; Andregg Tc (interference) 13:07; Courtney Evt, Serraglio Tc (major, major-fighting) 15:47; Woodward Evt, Greenway Tc (cross checking) 15:47; Lajoie Tc (interference) 17:54; Gut Evt (high sticking) 17:54.

Third Period

4. Everett, Gut 18 (Seeley, Huuhtanen) 6:03 (pp).

5. Tri-City, Mutala 19 (Dragicevic) 19:49.

Penalties — Mutala Tc (interference) 5:25.

Shots on goal by

Everett 5 8 13 _ 26
Tri-City 6 7 10 _ 23

Goal — Everett: Holt (L, ). Tri-City: Suchanek (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 1-3; Tri-City: 1-2.

Referees — Corey Koop, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — Steven Fleming, Anthony Guzzo.

Attendance — 3,599 at Tri-City.

More News