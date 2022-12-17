HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Seattle

Thunderbirds 4, Silvertips 1 First Period 1. Seattle, Popowich 6 (unassisted) 1:48. 2. Seattle, Crnkovic 16 (Sawchyn) 4:44. 3. Seattle, Sawchyn 8 (Mynio, Prokop) 15:24. Penalties \u2014 McNelly Sea (cross checking) 3:06; Roest Evt (checking to the head) 3:06; Seattle bench (too many men, served by Dunn) 16:21; McNelly Sea (kneeing) 19:55; Hofer Evt, McNelly Sea (roughing) 19:55. Second Period 4. Everett, Zaplitny 6 (Petruk, Quiring) 6:18. 5. Seattle, Prokop 2 (Gustafson) 7:27. Penalties \u2014 Hofer Evt (high sticking) 7:48; Mynio Sea (high sticking) 10:11; Hemmerling Evt (inter. on goaltender) 19:25. Third Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Roest Evt (hooking) 4:00; Gibson Evt (delay of game) 14:14. Shots on goal by Everett 9 7 8 _ 24 Seattle 13 10 19 _ 42 Goal \u2014 Everett: Holt (L, ). Seattle: Ratzlaff (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Everett: 0-3; Seattle: 0-4. Referees \u2014 Trevor Nolan, Steve Papp. Linesmen \u2014 Nick Albinati, Mark Heier. Attendance \u2014 4,076 at Seattle.