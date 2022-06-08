Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Edmonton-Seattle

Oil Kings 4, Thunderbirds 0

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Golder Edm (roughing) 9:32; Ciona Sea (tripping) 14:30; Bauer Sea (holding) 18:44.

Second Period

1. Edmonton, Demek 4 (Kubicek) 17:02.

Penalties — Korchinski Sea (roughing) 10:23; Williams Edm (high sticking) 14:50.

Third Period

2. Edmonton, Kubicek 3 (Luypen, Souch) 4:10 (pp).

3. Edmonton, Guhle 7 (Neighbours, Sourdif) 11:47.

4. Edmonton, Souch 12 (Neighbours) 19:19 (en).

Penalties — Gottfried Sea (cross checking) 4:03; Dowhaniuk Edm (interference) 15:02.

Shots on goal by

Edmonton 9 14 14 _ 37
Seattle 8 8 5 _ 21

Goal — Edmonton: Cossa (W, ). Seattle: Milic (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Edmonton: 1-4; Seattle: 0-3.

Referees — Jeff Ingram, Mike Langin. Linesmen — Joe Mahon, Michael McGowan.

Attendance — 6,191 at Seattle.

Written By
More News