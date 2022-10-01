HKO-WHL-Sums-Edmonton-Prince Albert

Raiders 5, Oil Kings 1 First Period 1. Prince Albert, Peardon 1 (Lodewyk, Peekeekoot) 7:28. 2. Prince Albert, Sorensen 1 (Latimer) 8:36. 3. Prince Albert, Yatsyshin 1 (Gislason, Boucher) 9:52. 4. Prince Albert, Sorensen 2 (Boucher) 17:39 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Carrier Edm, Goldsmith Pa (major, major-fighting) 0:34; Pakkala Pa (tripping) 1:17; Boucher Pa (interference) 3:47; Peardon Pa (high sticking) 11:31; Kowalyk Edm (interference) 16:24. Second Period 5. Edmonton, Finnie 1 (unassisted) 16:32 (sh). Penalties \u2014 Szabo Edm (hooking) 2:11; Melnyk Edm (holding) 16:08. Third Period 6. Prince Albert, Ritchie 2 (Sorensen, Boucher) 5:20 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Robson Edm (high sticking) 3:38; Hodnett Edm (tripping) 6:01; Robson Edm (high sticking) 12:30; Peters Edm, Van Olm Edm, Herman Pa, Kosior Pa (roughing) 17:50; Lodewyk Pa (roughing) 18:59. Shots on goal by Edmonton 11 7 7 _ 25 Prince Albert 12 14 7 _ 33 Goal \u2014 Edmonton: Worthington (L, ), Hay (9:52 first, 6 shots, 5 saves), Worthington (0:00 second, 21 shots, 20 saves). Prince Albert: Chaika (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Edmonton: 0-4; Prince Albert: 2-5. Referees \u2014 Adam Bloski, Adam Forbes. Linesmen \u2014 Riley Carriere, Aiden Penner. Attendance \u2014 2,691 at Prince Albert.