WHL All Times Local Eastern Conference Central Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Red Deer 44 31 9 1 3 168 111 66 Lethbridge 45 24 16 3 2 129 136 53 Calgary 43 23 16 3 1 150 130 50 Swift Current 42 22 18 0 2 146 155 46 Medicine Hat 46 18 21 6 1 166 162 43 Edmonton 44 6 35 3 0 86 206 15 East Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Winnipeg 39 33 5 1 0 177 98 67 Saskatoon 42 28 10 3 1 162 101 60 Moose Jaw 46 28 15 0 3 166 149 59 Regina 44 22 20 1 1 160 172 46 Brandon 44 19 20 5 0 134 149 43 Prince Albert 44 16 25 3 0 116 155 35 Western Conference B.C. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Kamloops 41 26 9 4 2 171 118 58 Prince George 43 19 20 4 0 167 170 42 Vancouver 43 17 20 4 2 123 156 40 Kelowna 41 14 24 3 0 126 153 31 Victoria 44 12 27 4 1 136 193 29 U.S. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pts Seattle 41 32 7 1 1 174 101 66 Portland 41 30 8 2 1 167 123 63 Everett 43 22 20 1 0 150 160 45 Tri-City 41 20 16 4 1 167 165 45 Spokane 41 9 29 1 2 128 206 21 Note: Two points for a team winning in overtime or shootout; the team losing in overtime or shootout receives one which is registered in the OTL or SOL columns. Friday's results Swift Current 4 Regina 2 Saskatoon 6 Prince Albert 1 Red Deer 8 Prince George 5 Brandon 4 Calgary 2 Portland 7 Victoria 6 (OT) Tri-City 8 Kamloops 2 Seattle 3 Lethbridge 2 (OT) Everett 5 Spokane 2 Kelowna 4 Vancouver 1 Saturday's results Regina 5 Swift Current 2 Prince Albert 3 Saskatoon 1 Prince George 4 Edmonton 3 (OT) Red Deer 2 Brandon 1 (OT) Portland 5 Lethbridge 2 Medicine Hat 7 Calgary 1 Winnipeg 3 Moose Jaw 2 (SO) Seattle 6 Everett 2 Kamloops 6 Tri-City 5 (OT) Vancouver 4 Kelowna 3 Spokane 6 Victoria 3 Sunday's results Calgary 4 Red Deer 2 Brandon 2 Edmonton 0 Winnipeg 6 Moose Jaw 0 Victoria at Kelowna, 4:05 p.m. Monday's games Spokane at Portland, 12 a.m. Friday's games Brandon at Moose Jaw, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Lethbridge, 7 p.m. Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m. Saskatoon at Red Deer, 7 p.m. Swift Current at Portland, 7 p.m. Kamloops at Victoria, 7:05 p.m. Everett at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m. Seattle at Spokane, 7:05 p.m. Kelowna at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.