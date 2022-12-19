A Gray night for the Wildcats: Sisters lead Evart over Manton Sisters Addy and Kyrah Gray had another huge night for Evart’s girls basketball team in a 59-43...

Girl wrestlers have impressive debut Pine River's girls wrestling team competed in the assembly dual at Whittemore Prescott last week.

Gray's fourth year with Evart girls basketball set to be her... Addy Gray enters this season as one of the area’s top basketball players, and is looking to help...