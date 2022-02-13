Data breach at Morley Companies prompts AG Nessel to issue... A data breach at Morley Companies in Saginaw is threatening the security of the personal...

SOS requesting investigation into voting machine tampering Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is requesting assistance from the Attorney General and Michigan...

Consumers Energy Foundation gives $70,000 to support Michigan... The DNR has partnered with Northern Michigan University to research ways of recovering the arctic...