Gunman kills Chinese-Pakistani national in Karachi, wounds 2

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A gunman posing as a dental patient shot and killed a dual national Chinese-Pakistani man working in a dental clinic in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on Wednesday before fleeing the scene, police said.
A Chinese couple running the clinic was wounded in the attack, which took place in the city's Sadar neighborhood, said police official Asad Raza. Police identified the victim as Ronald Raymond Chou and the couple as Dr. Richard Hu and Margaret Hu.