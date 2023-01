Photo courtesy of city of Evart

EVART — Evart city clerk Andrea Grupido was sworn into office recently. Grupido was appointed to the position of city clerk by the Evart city council in December.

The position of city clerk is an elected position however, no candidates were on the ballot for the seat during the November general election. As per Evart city charter, the city council must appoint a person to the position when none has been elected.