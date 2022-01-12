Ground is broken on $100M indoor water park in Atlantic City WAYNE PARRY, Associated Press Jan. 12, 2022 Updated: Jan. 12, 2022 12:40 p.m.
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Philadelphia developer Bart Blatstein broke ground Wednesday on a $100 million indoor water park on the Atlantic City Boardwalk that is designed to give families a year-round option in the seaside resort that doesn't involve gambling.
The $100 million, 103,000-square-foot park will be called the Island Waterpark.