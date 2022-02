GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A Great Falls woman has pleaded guilty to a federal charge saying she distributed methamphetamine and fentanyl resulting in a man's death, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said Tuesday.

Brandie Rae Fulbright, 40, entered her plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls. She faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.