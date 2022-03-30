Grammy predictions: AP writers debate who’ll triumph Sunday

The number of nominees for the Grammys' top awards keeps growing, up to 10 this year, making the competition stronger, but predictions a lot trickier. Are too many pop artists going to split the vote, making an upset more likely? Can we even count on past wins as a guide?
Associated Press Entertainment Writers Jonathan Landrum Jr. and Kristin M. Hall break down the Grammy nominees, agreeing at the very least that Olivia Rodrigo is going to pick up gold trophies. But the writers (and likely Grammy voters, too) are conflicted when there is so much stiff competition between artists like Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, Billie Eilish and Rodrigo.