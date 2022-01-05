Man whose arrest led to ‘separate but equal’ is pardoned JANET McCONNAUGHEY, Associated Press Jan. 5, 2022 Updated: Jan. 5, 2022 5:45 p.m.
1 of12 Gov. John Bel Edwards pardons Homer Plessy during the Posthumous Pardoning Ceremony for Homer Plessy at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Louisiana’s governor on Wednesday posthumously pardoned Plessy, the Black man whose arrest for refusing to leave a whites-only railroad car in 1892 led to the Supreme Court ruling that cemented “separate but equal” into U.S. law for half a century. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP) Sophia Germer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Descendants of Homer Plessy, Judge John H. Ferguson and Justice John Marshall Harlan pose with Gov. John Bel Edwards, fourth from right, after the Posthumous Pardoning Ceremony for Homer Plessy at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Louisiana’s governor on Wednesday posthumously pardoned Homer Plessy, the Black man whose arrest for refusing to leave a whites-only railroad car in 1892 led to the Supreme Court ruling that cemented “separate but equal” into U.S. law for half a century. (Sophia Germer/The Advocate via AP) Sophia Germer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 FILE - Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson, descendants of the principals in the Plessy V. Ferguson court case, pose for a photograph in front of a historical marker in New Orleans, on Tuesday, June 7, 2011. Homer Plessy, the namesake of the U.S. Supreme Court's 1896 "separate but equal" ruling, was granted a posthumous pardon, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. The Creole man of color died with a conviction still on his record for refusing to leave a whites-only train car in New Orleans in 1892. Bill Haber/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 FILE - This June 3, 2018 photo shows a marker on the burial site for Homer Plessy at St. Louis No. 1 Cemetery in New Orleans. Homer Plessy, the namesake of the U.S. Supreme Court's 1896 "separate but equal" ruling, was granted a posthumous pardon, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. The Creole man of color died with a conviction still on his record for refusing to leave a whites-only train car in New Orleans in 1892. Beth J. Harpaz/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Phoebe Ferguson, a descendant of the judge who sentenced Homer Plessy for violating a law that segregated Louisiana trains in 1892, speaks at a ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in New Orleans, where Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a posthumous pardon for Plessy. Keith Plessy, right, a descendant of a cousin of Plessy's, listens. Behind them, a rail car sits on the tracks near where Plessy boarded a passenger train in an unsuccessful attempt to overturn the Jim Crow law. Janet McConnaughey/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards shows one of many copies of a posthumous pardon he signed,Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in New Orleans, for Homer Plessy. Plessy was a Black man who could have passed for white but stated his race and refused to leave a "whites only" train car in 1892, in an unsuccessful attempt to overturn a Jim Crow law segregating trains in Louisiana. Janet McConnaughey/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Keith Plessy, descended from a cousin of Homer Plessy, speaks at a ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in New Orleans, where Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a posthumous pardon for Homer Plessy for violating a state law that segregated trains. Homer Plessy could have passed for white but said he was a "colored man" and refused to leave a "whites only" train car in 1892 in an unsuccessful attempt to overturn the law. Janet McConnaughey/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards poses in front of a train car after a ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in New Orleans, signing a posthumous pardon for Homer Plessy, a Black man who could have passed for white but stated his race in a "whites only" train car in 1892 in an unsuccessful attempt to overturn a Jim Crow law segregating trains in Louisiana.With him are members of the families of Plessy, the judge who sentenced him and the U.S. Supreme Court justice who dissented from the 7-1 ruling in 1896. Plessy relative Keith Plessy, second from left, has his arm around Phoebe Ferguson, the judge's great-great granddaughter. Next to the governor and wearing a purple top is Kate Dillingham, a descendant of dissenting Justice John Marshall Harlan. Janet McConnaughey/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s governor on Wednesday posthumously pardoned Homer Plessy, the Black man whose arrest for refusing to leave a whites-only railroad car in 1892 led to the Supreme Court ruling that cemented “separate but equal” into U.S. law for half a century.
The state Board of Pardons last year recommended the pardon for Plessy, who boarded the rail car as a member of a small civil rights group hoping to overturn a state law segregating trains. Instead, the protest led to the 1896 ruling known as Plessy v. Ferguson, which solidified whites-only spaces in public accommodations such as transportation, hotels and schools for decades.
Written By
JANET McCONNAUGHEY