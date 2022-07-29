Governor: Search for Kentucky flood victims could take weeks DYLAN LOVAN, BRUCE SCHREINER and MATTHEW BROWN, Associated Press July 29, 2022 Updated: July 29, 2022 8:56 p.m.
A Perry County school bus lies destroyed after being caught up in the floodwaters of Lost Cree in Ned, Ky., Friday, July 29, 2022.
Junior Bowling shovels mud and silt from receded floodwaters in Jackson, Ky., Friday, July 29, 2022. Floodwater from the North Fork of the Kentucky River came within inches of getting inside his home.
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over Ky. State Road 15 in Jackson, Ky., to pick up people stranded by the floodwaters Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days.
Bonnie Combs, right, hugs her 10-year-old granddaughter Adelynn Bowling watches as her property becomes covered by the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days.
Members of the Lexington, Winchester, and Clark County Fire Departments and emergency medical services, coordinate efforts to get evacuees across the flooded Troublesome Creek in Jackson, Ky., Thursday, July 28, 2022. Flash flooding and mudslides were reported across the mountainous region of eastern Kentucky, where thunderstorms have dumped several inches of rain over the past few days.
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over Ky. State Road 15 in Jackson, Ky., to pick up people stranded by the floodwaters Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Will Anderson, Director of the Hindman Settlement School sorts through the mud covered objects in his office in Hindman, Ky., Friday, July 29, 2022.
Employees of the Hindman Settlement School clean out the offices of the school following flooding in Hindman, Ky., Friday, July 29, 2022. Water reached a height of approximately 4 and a half feet in the school.
12 of12
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 16 people when heavy rains turned streams into torrents that swamped towns across Appalachia.
More rainstorms were forecast to roll through in coming days, keeping the region on edge as rescue crews struggled to get into hard-hit areas that include some of the poorest places in America.
DYLAN LOVAN, BRUCE SCHREINER and MATTHEW BROWN