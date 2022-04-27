Gov. Whitmer tours Reed City Yoplait facility Tour to support economic development in rural communities Cathie Crew, Staff writer April 27, 2022
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer toured the Yoplait facility in Reed City as part of an economic development tour in Osceola County. She also participated in the groundbreaking of a new trail head in Cadillac.
REED CITY — Governor Gretchen Whitmer toured the General Mills-Yoplait facility in Reed City last week as part of a tour through Osceola County to promote rural economic development in rural communities.
Whitmer thanked Yoplait for their long-term commitment to the community.