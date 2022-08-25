Gov. Brian Kemp fights subpoena in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — The judge presiding over a special grand jury that's investigating possible illegal attempts to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is wading into a fight over whether Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has to testify before the panel.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who's supervising the special grand jury, scheduled a hearing for Thursday morning after a dispute between lawyers for the governor and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' team of prosecutors escalated from tense emails to court filings in recent weeks.