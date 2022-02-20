‘Good Samaritans’, FEMA grants restore historic cemetery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — Thanks to a few “Good Samaritans” and grant money from FEMA, some of the headstones and monuments at the Old Rapides Cemetery that were damaged by Hurricane Laura in 2020 have been restored.

The cemetery is located on Hattie Street in Pineville near the Gillis-Long Bridge, known as the Jackson Street Bridge, and dates back over 200 years to when the territory was under Spanish rule. The site is where the house of the first Spanish Commandant Etienne Marafet Layssard of El Rapido Post once stood.

After Hurricane Laura swept through the area in 2020, members of the Historic Rapides Cemetery Preservation Group surveyed the cemetery and found that many headstones and monuments were damaged.

“While limbs and fallen trees could be removed, professional help and expertise was going to be needed to repair monument damage,” said Bobby Hynson, secretary for the group.

No one in the group or with the City of Pineville, which owns the property, knew how it was going to be accomplished since no one had the kind of expertise needed to take on the task. Then, the Louisiana Cemetery Task Force from the La. State Attorney General’s Office contacted Hynson about securing grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to do the repairs.

Only individuals, or “Good Samaritans,” could apply for the grants to restore a monument or headstone. Government entities or professional groups were not eligible.

The Cemetery Task Force compiled a list of monuments that qualified. Hynson said the preservation group then began to look for people who would agree to apply for the grants. Of those who applied, seven were approved.

“Due to their generosity, the applications that they made for funds, we’ve been able to repair - professionally - the damaged headstones here at the Old Rapides Cemetery,” said Father Chad Partain, president of the group. “And that of course is something that we would never have been able to afford without that grant.”

The program was a good fit, said Hynson, especially since most of the monuments don’t have families available to take on the repairs themselves.

“We’re very grateful that that program exists and that we were able to take advantage of it through the generosity of a number of individuals here in the community who volunteered to sponsor those damaged monuments, particularly for families that no longer have connection with the cemetery,” Partain said.

There were different amounts for each monument that needed repair, said Pat Boone, one of those who applied.

“We got checks every so often in the mail,” she said. “It’s just like any grant process. It takes time.”

The checks they received allowed them to hire Texas Cemetery Restoration Company of Crockett, Texas to do the work.

“We’re here working on roughly 40 monuments that were either toppled or damaged from trees and wind from the hurricane,” said Rusty Brenner, a company spokesman.

“A lot of the stones are in partial repair because of lot of the process (involves) gluing the pieces back together,” he said. “And I think we’ve got about 10 pretty much to the point of just patching small stuff and cleaning.”

Brenner points out one monument — the Casson monument — where they repaired seven toppled pieces following Hurricane Laura.

“You can see the four pedestals and then the house peak that’s on it - that was all on the ground,” he said.

While the company worked on the damages, the preservation group also had them repair several other monuments paid for by funds generated by donations, sales of their book, “Under the Shade of the Trees,” and admission fees from their annual guided tour. The book is a history compiled by Hyson, Partain and Andrea Wilson Warren and is available at the St. Frances Cabrini Church office or on Amazon.com.

The cemetery is one of a few where people regardless of religion, race, nationality or socio-economic status are buried together.

Auguste Jean Toussaint, a prominent Black contractor who helped build the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and the Kress building in downtown Alexandria, is among those buried there, Hynson said.

War veterans like the last Spanish commandant of El Rapido District, Enemund Meullion, who died in 1820, is also buried there. Meullion was a Revolutionary War veteran.

Pierre Baillo II, founder of Kent Plantation House, is buried there as well. Kent House is a Creole-style plantation house built around 1796 on a land grant from the King of Spain. It is the oldest known structure in Central Louisiana and one of the top tourist attractions in the area.

The founder of Alexandria, Alexander Fulton, is also buried in the cemetery but in an unmarked grave. He died in 1816. James Madison Wells, governor of Louisiana from 1865-67 during the Reconstruction Period, is also buried there as is Henry Boyce, the namesake of Boyce and a federal judge and U.S. senator, and Capt. Chittenden Edwin Ball, the namesake of Ball.