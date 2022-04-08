'Get used to it': Outbreaks give taste of living with virus CARLA K. JOHNSON, AP Medical Writer April 8, 2022 Updated: April 8, 2022 2:53 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker attend Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" Broadway opening night at the Hudson Theatre on Monday, March 28, 2022, in New York. Both Broderick and Parker have tested positive for COVID-19. The U.S. is getting a first glimpse of what it’s like to experience COVID-19 outbreaks during this new phase of living with the virus, and the roster of the newly infected is studded with stars. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont delivers the State of the State address during opening session at the State Capitol, Feb. 9, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. Lamont tested positive for COVID-19, Thursday, April 7, and is not experiencing any symptoms, according to his communications director. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 President Joe Biden kisses House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., during an Affordable Care Act event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. At left is House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., and right is Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa. Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said in a tweet Thursday, April 7. Carolyn Kaster/AP Show More Show Less
The U.S. is getting a first glimpse of what it’s like to experience COVID-19 outbreaks during this new phase of living with the virus, and the roster of the newly infected is studded with stars.
Cabinet members, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Broadway actors and the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut have all tested positive. Outbreaks at Georgetown University and Johns Hopkins University are bringing back mask requirements to those campuses as officials seek out quarantine space.
CARLA K. JOHNSON