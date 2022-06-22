Germany's Scholz: G7 to discuss 'Marshall plan' for Ukraine

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that he wants to discuss the outlines of a “Marshall plan for Ukraine” with the leaders of the Group of Seven countries at their upcoming summit in Germany.
Scholz hopes for a united front on long-term support for Ukraine when he hosts the annual G-7 summit in Bavaria next week. The group of the world's leading economic powers is made up of the U.S., France, Germany, Italy, the U.K., Canada and Japan.