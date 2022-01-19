Georgia courts, investigators say they're tackling backlogs

ATLANTA (AP) — Leaders of Georgia's state court system on Wednesday told lawmakers they're trying to pass out federal money as fast as they can to help courts catch up with pandemic-related backlogs, while the leader of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it's a challenge to station a medical examiner in Macon at any price.
Supreme Court Presiding Justice Michael P. Boggs told budget writers that a committee of court officials has already awarded $24.8 million of the $96 million in federal aid to reimburse money that courts spend on temporary employees and otherwise increasing the capacity for courts to handle cases.