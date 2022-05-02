Georgia Republicans spar over Trump's false election claims

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the state's top election official, accused a fellow Republican at a debate Monday of lying and spreading misinformation about former President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election. U.S. Rep. Jody Hice shot back that Raffensperger did not adequately investigate the election results and was acting like a Democrat with his attacks.
Hice, who is endorsed by Trump, is challenging Raffensperger in the May 24 Republican primary for secretary of state and continues to cast doubt on Georgia's 2020 presidential election results despite a lack of evidence of widespread fraud or tampering.