Gazprom raises more questions in energy standoff with Europe

BERLIN (AP) — Russia's Gazprom raised more questions Monday about the return of a part that has been at the center of tensions over natural gas deliveries through a major pipeline to Europe, saying that it isn't satisfied with documents it has received.
The state-owned energy giant reduced the gas flow through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline by 60% in mid-June, citing alleged technical problems involving the equipment that partner Siemens Energy sent to Canada for overhaul and couldn’t be returned because of sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.